Asset Dedication LLC Has $20.08 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $20,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.09 and a 1 year high of $114.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

