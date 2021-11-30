Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QEMM. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,104,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEMM opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.