Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $117,221,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,190,000 after buying an additional 1,620,882 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $38.36.

