Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.21.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $668.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $707.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $726.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

