Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $9,434,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average is $103.74. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $75.44 and a one year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.