ASD (BTMX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD (BTMX) alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00043801 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00235393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00089720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD (BTMX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD (BTMX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.