Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “
ARMP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. 70,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,573. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.15. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.
About Armata Pharmaceuticals
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
