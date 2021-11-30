Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

ARMP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. 70,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,573. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.15. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. Analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

