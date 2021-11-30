Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

