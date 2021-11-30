Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Down 67.1% in November

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the October 31st total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARDS shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

