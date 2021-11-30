Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.88.

Arhaus stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

