Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,700 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the October 31st total of 2,644,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,436,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Argo Blockchain stock opened at GBX 1.78 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.65 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.78.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.