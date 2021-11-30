Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,700 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the October 31st total of 2,644,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,436,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at GBX 1.78 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.65 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.78.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

