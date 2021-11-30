Ares Protocol (ARES) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.34 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00067293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00071793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00093512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,589.86 or 0.07947131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,566.83 or 0.99674311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021794 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,537,216 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

