Archer Aviation’s (ACHR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81).

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 87,634 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,874.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 178,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $1,011,068.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 339,339 shares of company stock worth $1,927,315 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,391,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,904,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,586,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,521,000.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.