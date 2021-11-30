Aralez Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ARZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:ARZ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.51. Aralez Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 274,400 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.43.

About Aralez Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ARZ)

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products in the areas of cardiovascular, pain management, dermatological allergy, and other indications. It offers Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with heart attack or peripheral arterial disease; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker that is indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and patients with primary hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia; and Blexten, an antihistamine drug for the symptomatic relief of allergic rhinitis and chronic spontaneous urticarial.

