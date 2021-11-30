APYSwap (APYS) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. APYSwap has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $159,942.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00063908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00072723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00094989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.58 or 0.07723125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,304.91 or 0.99867995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

