Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Lowered to D at TheStreet

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AIV stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,922 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $103,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 728.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,692,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

