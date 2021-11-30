Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $296.90 Average PT from Analysts

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.90.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE AON opened at $296.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $326.25.
AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AON will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.
AON Company Profile
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.