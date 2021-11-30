Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $296.90 Average PT from Analysts

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 4.7% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in AON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AON opened at $296.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AON will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

