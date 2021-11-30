Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 908 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $148.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.02. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.