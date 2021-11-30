Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 285 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 147.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,057. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SSD opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.56. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.61 and a 1-year high of $123.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

