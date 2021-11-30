Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,198 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 662.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 533,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,672,000 after buying an additional 20,208 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 248,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,972,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,893,000 after buying an additional 91,373 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

