Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,919 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $112.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average is $103.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

