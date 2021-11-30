Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $126.76 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $132.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day moving average is $124.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,994. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

