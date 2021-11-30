Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 175 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $311.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.56. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $203.98 and a 1 year high of $318.82.

