Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Lam Research by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $680.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $592.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.61. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $445.60 and a fifty-two week high of $682.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.42.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,843 shares of company stock worth $11,372,523. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

