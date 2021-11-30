Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

