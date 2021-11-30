Analyzing Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Honda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Honda Motor and Lordstown Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor $124.25 billion 0.38 $6.18 billion $4.81 5.74 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($2.10) -2.27

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Honda Motor has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Honda Motor and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor 6.18% 9.56% 4.11% Lordstown Motors N/A -57.03% -49.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Honda Motor and Lordstown Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38

Lordstown Motors has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Lordstown Motors on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories. The Motorcycle segment handles all-terrain vehicles, motorcycle business, and related parts. The Financial Services segment provides financial and insurance services. The Power Product and Other Businesses segment offers power products and relevant parts. The company was founded by Soichiro Honda on September 24, 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

