Analyzing Entrée Resources (ERLFF) & The Competition

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS: ERLFF) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Entrée Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Entrée Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Entrée Resources Competitors 796 3513 3790 109 2.39

Entrée Resources presently has a consensus price target of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 59.89%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 61.35%. Given Entrée Resources’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -86.86% Entrée Resources Competitors -55.92% -40.90% -0.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entrée Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A -$6.00 million -16.42 Entrée Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 17.41

Entrée Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Entrée Resources competitors beat Entrée Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

