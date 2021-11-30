Analysts Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Price Target at CHF 441.10

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 441.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 393 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

