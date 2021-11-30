Analysts Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price at $39.75

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,637 shares of company stock valued at $703,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $598.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

