Analysts Set Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) PT at €68.33

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.33 ($77.65).

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Stabilus stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting €59.75 ($67.90). 21,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a one year low of €55.40 ($62.95) and a one year high of €72.55 ($82.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of €62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

