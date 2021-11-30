Analysts Set QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) PT at $13.25

Shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

QIWI stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.56. 14,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,182. QIWI has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $536.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QIWI will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is 52.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QIWI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QIWI by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIWI in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in QIWI by 843.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in QIWI by 45.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

