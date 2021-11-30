Analysts Set Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT at €12.87

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.87 ($14.63).

KCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($16.82) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.30) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.61) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of KCO traded down €0.45 ($0.51) on Monday, reaching €9.80 ($11.13). The stock had a trading volume of 768,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.37. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €6.41 ($7.28) and a 12-month high of €13.49 ($15.33).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.