Analysts Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target at $16.93

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.93.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUYA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities dropped their price target on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $8.24. 94,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 0.79. HUYA has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $36.33.
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
