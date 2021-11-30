Analysts Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target at $16.93

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUYA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities dropped their price target on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $8.24. 94,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 0.79. HUYA has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HUYA by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HUYA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 85,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HUYA by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.