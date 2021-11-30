Analysts Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Target Price at $118.58

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of FRT traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.84. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,113. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $81.85 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after purchasing an additional 852,840 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 267,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

