Analysts Set Expectations for Dollar General Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

DG opened at $225.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.1% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

