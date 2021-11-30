Analysts Set Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) PT at €51.05

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.05 ($58.02).

DWNI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($56.25) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($58.24) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

FRA DWNI traded down €0.62 ($0.70) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €40.95 ($46.53). 419,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a one year high of €38.09 ($43.28). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €49.03 and a 200-day moving average of €50.66.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

