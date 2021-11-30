Analysts Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target at $66.00

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $448,797 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.