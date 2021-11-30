Analysts Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target at $66.00

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.
In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $448,797 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BWXT opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
