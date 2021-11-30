Analysts Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) PT at $184.73

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th.

APTV traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,761. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,262,000 after buying an additional 1,543,880 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $237,574,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,657.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after buying an additional 1,113,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Aptiv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

