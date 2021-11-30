Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO) recently:
- 11/26/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 11/24/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) price target on the stock.
- 11/23/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) price target on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) price target on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 10/26/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 10/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,310 ($69.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 10/19/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 10/18/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 10/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 10/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on the stock.
- 10/11/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 10/6/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up GBX 79 ($1.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,621.50 ($60.38). 4,370,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,654. The company has a market cap of £74.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,703.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,467.30. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).
In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).
