Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO) recently:

11/26/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/24/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/26/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,310 ($69.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/19/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/18/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/6/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up GBX 79 ($1.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,621.50 ($60.38). 4,370,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,654. The company has a market cap of £74.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,703.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,467.30. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

