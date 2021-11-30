Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE: CMTG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/29/2021 – Claros Mortgage Trust is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Claros Mortgage Trust is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Claros Mortgage Trust is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Claros Mortgage Trust is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $18.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

