Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SI-BONE (SIBN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) recently:

11/23/2021 – SI-BONE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

11/12/2021 – SI-BONE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

11/9/2021 – SI-BONE had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $42.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – SI-BONE had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – SI-BONE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

SIBN stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The stock has a market cap of $647.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $138,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 150,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,832,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after buying an additional 456,061 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 704,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

