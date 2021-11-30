Analysts Offer Predictions for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $71.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57,787 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $5,945,295. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.