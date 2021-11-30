Analysts Expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Elys Game Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of ELYS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $85.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 4.90.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

