Analysts Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFB shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,400 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,770 shares of company stock valued at $197,790 over the last three months. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.97. 70,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,332. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

