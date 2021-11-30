Analysts Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post $1.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.90. Continental Resources posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $8.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

CLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 108,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 120,500 shares of company stock worth $5,747,285. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 64,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

