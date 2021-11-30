Analysts Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.48 and the lowest is $4.29. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $3.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $16.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 29.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $181,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 23.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.16. 8,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.