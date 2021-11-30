Analysts Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.90 Million

Brokerages expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to announce sales of $288.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $291.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.60 million. Utz Brands reported sales of $246.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTZ shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. 34,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,982. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $920,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 459,253 shares of company stock worth $7,506,523. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

