Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $259.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report $259.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.20 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $145.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $925.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $940.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROLL shares. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

ROLL traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,391. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.25. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.