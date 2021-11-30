Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:PBH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,996,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.