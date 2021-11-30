Analysts Anticipate Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). Lightspeed POS also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.71. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $130.02.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

